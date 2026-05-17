Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,827 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Quanta Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $708.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $769.63 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.56 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $616.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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