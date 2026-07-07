Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 73,500 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company's stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $27.25 on Tuesday, reaching $646.79. 413,213 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,835. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.01 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $712.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $755.18.

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About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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