Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stock Holdings Lessened by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,906 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 32,209 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,206,761 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,619,626,000 after buying an additional 126,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,544 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,718,371,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,208,672,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,230,493,000 after buying an additional 758,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $817,285,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7%

Quanta Services stock opened at $714.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's 50-day moving average price is $684.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.90. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.27 and a 52 week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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