Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stock Position Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Quanta Services from $857.00 to $784.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.86.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $628.11 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $703.48 and its 200-day moving average is $598.24. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.01 and a 52-week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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