Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 108,778 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,870 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 108,778 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $39,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 966 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Wall Street Zen raised Pinnacle West Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $650,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $656,766. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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