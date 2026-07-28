Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 117,534 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 117,534 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $92,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.46 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.30.

Read Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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