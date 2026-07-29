Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 129,818 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,478 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 129,818 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Waste Management worth $82,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Waste Management alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,566,508,000 after purchasing an additional 553,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,390,748 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,820,921,000 after purchasing an additional 281,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,993,006 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,972,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,916,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,519 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $873,276,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: WM reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share , above analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.98-$1.99 and up from $1.92 a year earlier. Waste Management Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

WM reported adjusted earnings of , above analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.98-$1.99 and up from $1.92 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 4.0% year over year to $6.684 billion , while adjusted operating income rose to $1.290 billion and adjusted operating EBITDA increased to approximately $2.067 billion. These figures indicate continued operating growth and earnings leverage. WM Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Revenue increased 4.0% year over year to , while adjusted operating income rose to $1.290 billion and adjusted operating EBITDA increased to approximately $2.067 billion. These figures indicate continued operating growth and earnings leverage. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat was achieved despite revenue coming in modestly below consensus, suggesting margins and cost control helped support profitability. WM’s reported 31.90% return on equity also underscores its strong earnings generation, though leverage remains elevated.

The earnings beat was achieved despite revenue coming in modestly below consensus, suggesting margins and cost control helped support profitability. WM’s reported 31.90% return on equity also underscores its strong earnings generation, though leverage remains elevated. Positive Sentiment: Brokerages’ consensus price target is $256.74 , above the stock’s recent trading level, providing a favorable analyst valuation signal. Waste Management Receives Consensus Target Price

Brokerages’ consensus price target is , above the stock’s recent trading level, providing a favorable analyst valuation signal. Negative Sentiment: WM’s updated 2026 revenue outlook of $26.3 billion-$26.5 billion has a midpoint slightly below the $26.5 billion consensus estimate. The absence of a clearly higher outlook could temper enthusiasm following the earnings beat.

WM’s updated 2026 revenue outlook of has a midpoint slightly below the $26.5 billion consensus estimate. The absence of a clearly higher outlook could temper enthusiasm following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: At a price-to-earnings ratio near 35, WM already carries a premium valuation. Investors will likely require sustained earnings growth and margin improvement to justify further gains.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $239.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $248.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is 54.70%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waste Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Management wasn't on the list.

While Waste Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here