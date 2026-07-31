Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 188,287 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 132.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,839 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 188,287 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $39,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $160.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $115.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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