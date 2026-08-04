Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 238,326 Shares of Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,231 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 238,326 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Huntsman worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,127 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 34.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Weiss Ratings raised Huntsman from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $981,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 7,256,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,184,705.21. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Huntsman Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntsman's payout ratio is presently -33.65%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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