Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 31,372 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,178 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Curtiss-Wright worth $111,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,161 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $780,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $671,231,000 after buying an additional 88,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,788 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $464,130,000 after buying an additional 47,287 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,260 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $423,519,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 533,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $293,972,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $773.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.9%

CW stock opened at $743.30 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.91 and a twelve month high of $808.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $746.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.31.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.Curtiss-Wright's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is 7.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,075.40. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,029.42. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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