Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 34,770 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,862 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 34,770 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Williams-Sonoma worth $69,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.0%

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $236.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $244.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 1,112 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $254,080.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,962,117.33. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $3,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 938,524 shares in the company, valued at $161,998,627.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $6,812,283. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

Further Reading

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