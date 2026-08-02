Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 402,783 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Free Report) by 223.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,257 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 402,783 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Lincoln National worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $241,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 623,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Lincoln National by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Lincoln National News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln National this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations: Lincoln Financial reported adjusted operating income of $2.24 per diluted share, above the roughly $1.96–$2.00 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $4.93 billion versus expectations of $4.89 billion. Revenue increased 12.3% year over year, supporting investor confidence in the company’s profitability and execution. Lincoln Financial Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

Lincoln Financial reported adjusted operating income of $2.24 per diluted share, above the roughly $1.96–$2.00 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $4.93 billion versus expectations of $4.89 billion. Revenue increased 12.3% year over year, supporting investor confidence in the company’s profitability and execution. Positive Sentiment: Legacy reinsurance deal adds to the bullish reaction: Coverage indicates that a major legacy-block reinsurance transaction, together with the earnings beat, helped drive a sharp post-results increase in LNC shares. The deal may reduce legacy risk and improve the company’s financial flexibility. Lincoln National Is Up After Earnings Beat and Major Legacy Block Reinsurance Deal

Coverage indicates that a major legacy-block reinsurance transaction, together with the earnings beat, helped drive a sharp post-results increase in LNC shares. The deal may reduce legacy risk and improve the company’s financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets and ratings: Mizuho increased its target from $51 to $53 and assigned an “outperform” rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target from $46 to $51 and also rated the shares “outperform,” signaling continued upside potential after the earnings report. Analyst price-target updates

Mizuho increased its target from $51 to $53 and assigned an “outperform” rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target from $46 to $51 and also rated the shares “outperform,” signaling continued upside potential after the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Preferred dividends declared: Lincoln’s board declared semiannual dividends on its Series C and Series D preferred stock. The announcement demonstrates continued capital-distribution activity but has limited direct impact on common-stock earnings. Preferred Stock Dividends

Lincoln’s board declared semiannual dividends on its Series C and Series D preferred stock. The announcement demonstrates continued capital-distribution activity but has limited direct impact on common-stock earnings. Negative Sentiment: Some underlying metrics trailed estimates: Analysts noted that sales were below expectations, and quarterly EPS declined from $2.36 in the year-ago period despite the current-quarter beat. These factors could limit further upside if investors focus on growth quality and sustainability. Lincoln Financial Group Q2 Earnings

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craigt T. Beazer sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,579,561.70. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln National from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Lincoln National from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.9%

LNC opened at $45.60 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Lincoln National's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

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