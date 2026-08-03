Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 41,439 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,775 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,439 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GEHC alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected earnings and raised guidance: GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.30 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year EPS outlook. GE HealthCare Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.30 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year EPS outlook. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and solid demand: Strong orders growth and a record backlog support expectations for future revenue growth and helped reinforce the bullish case for GEHC. Analysts highlighted the backlog as evidence of durable demand for the company’s medical technology and imaging products. GE HealthCare Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Strong orders growth and a record backlog support expectations for future revenue growth and helped reinforce the bullish case for GEHC. Analysts highlighted the backlog as evidence of durable demand for the company’s medical technology and imaging products. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $75 to $85 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BTIG Research also forecast substantial appreciation, providing additional support for the shares. Wells Fargo Raises GE HealthCare Price Target

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $75 to $85 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BTIG Research also forecast substantial appreciation, providing additional support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Execution remains a key issue: Some analysis described demand as strong but execution as weaker, suggesting investors will watch margins, delivery performance and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into sustained earnings growth. GE HealthCare Strong Demand, Weak Execution

Some analysis described demand as strong but execution as weaker, suggesting investors will watch margins, delivery performance and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into sustained earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigations create legal uncertainty: Multiple law firms announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and solicited investors who lost money. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they may weigh on sentiment and raise potential litigation concerns. GEHC Securities Fraud Investigation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $68.02 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm's fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.12%. GE HealthCare Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,702 shares in the company, valued at $863,363.02. This trade represents a 7.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman purchased 1,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,364.54. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 12,618 shares of company stock valued at $805,175 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE HealthCare Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE HealthCare Technologies wasn't on the list.

While GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here