Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 87,177 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 87,177 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kimco Realty alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 73,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.9%

KIM stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Trending Headlines about Kimco Realty

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimco Realty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kimco reported second-quarter revenue of $550.8 million, up 4.9% year over year and above analyst estimates. Funds from operations (FFO) increased to $0.46 per share from $0.44, matching consensus expectations. Kimco Realty Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Kimco reported second-quarter revenue of $550.8 million, up 4.9% year over year and above analyst estimates. Funds from operations (FFO) increased to $0.46 per share from $0.44, matching consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong leasing activity lifted portfolio occupancy to a record 96.4%. Kimco executed 461 leases covering 2.5 million square feet, supporting rent growth and future operating performance. Kimco Q2 FFO Meet Estimates as Leasing Gains Lift Occupancy

Strong leasing activity lifted portfolio occupancy to a record 96.4%. Kimco executed 461 leases covering 2.5 million square feet, supporting rent growth and future operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook for net income and FFO and provided EPS guidance of $1.83 to $1.84, with $2.7 billion of immediate liquidity. The board also increased the quarterly dividend to $0.28 per share, representing an approximately 4.5% annualized yield. Kimco Realty Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Management raised its 2026 outlook for net income and FFO and provided EPS guidance of $1.83 to $1.84, with $2.7 billion of immediate liquidity. The board also increased the quarterly dividend to $0.28 per share, representing an approximately 4.5% annualized yield. Neutral Sentiment: Kimco generated $309.2 million in quarterly FFO and sold two properties for proceeds totaling about $150 million, actions that support liquidity but do not materially change the near-term operating outlook. Kimco Realty Q2 Net Income Falls

Kimco generated $309.2 million in quarterly FFO and sold two properties for proceeds totaling about $150 million, actions that support liquidity but do not materially change the near-term operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and guidance improvements, same-property net operating income grew only 3.5%, which investors viewed as mediocre for a REIT with strong occupancy. Net income available to common shareholders also declined to $145.8 million, or $0.22 per share, from $155.4 million, or $0.23, a year earlier. This muted the positive earnings impact and contributed to the stock’s decline. Kimco Realty Slips Despite Strong Q2

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Kimco Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimco Realty wasn't on the list.

While Kimco Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here