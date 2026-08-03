Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 96,888 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,153 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,888 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Vontier worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5,897.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vontier by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company's stock.

Get Vontier alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on Vontier in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VNT

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.21 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Vontier's dividend payout ratio is 3.53%.

Vontier announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 25.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vontier, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vontier wasn't on the list.

While Vontier currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here