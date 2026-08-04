Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,518 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Globe Life worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $155,617,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34,786.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company's stock worth $123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 879,391 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company's stock worth $174,340,000 after acquiring an additional 696,548 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $80,925,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Globe Life by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,734,000 after purchasing an additional 355,399 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GL

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 37,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $6,609,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,560,455.52. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 25,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.58, for a total transaction of $4,580,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,433.44. The trade was a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 219,174 shares of company stock worth $37,675,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $191.55. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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