Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,606 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayban bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 317 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 88.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 407 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 660.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD opened at $119.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business's fifty day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.65.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 13.20%.Toronto Dominion Bank's revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Toronto Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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