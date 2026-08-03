Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,318 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Key Headlines Impacting Enbridge

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Enbridge second-quarter results and guidance

Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Enbridge analyst estimates

Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded ENB from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Raymond James downgrade

Raymond James downgraded from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Negative Sentiment: Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Mainline expansion postponement

Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Negative Sentiment: A U.S. appeals court found that an Enbridge pipeline trespassed on Wisconsin tribal land. Although the company received additional time to reroute the line, it faces potential relocation costs and recalculated damages. Wisconsin pipeline trespass ruling

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1%

ENB stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio is 133.80%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enbridge, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enbridge wasn't on the list.

While Enbridge currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here