Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,720 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 530,036 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.76% of Masco worth $93,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 114.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.67.

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Masco Trading Up 2.3%

MAS opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio is 31.76%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

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