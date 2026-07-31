Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of Timken worth $39,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 330.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $4,062,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $28,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

Timken Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $135.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Timken Company has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $146.37.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Timken's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Timken Company will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Timken's dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKR

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,075,852.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 197,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,923.35. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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