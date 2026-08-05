Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC - Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,322 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 57,829 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 59,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,387,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 78,726 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.09 per share, with a total value of $56,317.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,976.85. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.41 per share, with a total value of $357,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 90,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,461.92. This trade represents a 5.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 19,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADC. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.8%

ADC stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $82.08.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $216.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.53 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty's payout ratio is 172.04%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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