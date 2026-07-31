Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,256 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $33,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,928 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,524,853,000 after purchasing an additional 836,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,340,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,284,938,000 after buying an additional 565,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,364 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $963,406,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,016 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $851,188,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,904 shares of the construction company's stock worth $479,389,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Martin Marietta Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding analysts’ approximately $1.87 billion estimate. EPS of $5.00 also beat consensus estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Record aggregates shipments and sustained infrastructure demand supported the results. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding analysts’ approximately $1.87 billion estimate. EPS of $5.00 also beat consensus estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Record aggregates shipments and sustained infrastructure demand supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Martin Marietta raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus, while reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance. Management also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Martin Marietta raises FY26 revenue outlook

Martin Marietta raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus, while reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance. Management also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings presentation and key-metric analysis indicate that shipment growth and infrastructure-related demand were major contributors to the quarter, providing evidence of healthy end-market activity but also leaving investors focused on profitability trends and forward execution. Martin Marietta 2026 Q2 results presentation

The earnings presentation and key-metric analysis indicate that shipment growth and infrastructure-related demand were major contributors to the quarter, providing evidence of healthy end-market activity but also leaving investors focused on profitability trends and forward execution. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating expectations, quarterly EPS declined from $5.43 a year earlier to $5.00. That year-over-year earnings contraction may be tempering the market’s reaction to the revenue growth and raised outlook. Martin Marietta earnings report

Despite beating expectations, quarterly EPS declined from $5.43 a year earlier to $5.00. That year-over-year earnings contraction may be tempering the market’s reaction to the revenue growth and raised outlook. Negative Sentiment: The shares remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near the 52-week low, suggesting that investors may be demanding clearer evidence that shipment growth will translate into sustained earnings expansion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $614.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $681.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of MLM stock opened at $540.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.94 and a 200-day moving average of $607.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.38 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 38.67%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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