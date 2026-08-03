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Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 104,720 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Woodside Energy Group logo with Energy background
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Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,278 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,660 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group NYSE: WDS is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company's activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside's operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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