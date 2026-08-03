Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 11,570 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 580.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,990. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock opened at $353.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.15 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The firm's 50-day moving average is $301.76 and its 200 day moving average is $315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 23.58 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. LPL Financial's payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

More LPL Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting LPL Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $5.84, ahead of the $5.39 consensus, while revenue climbed 35.2% to $5.19 billion versus the $5.04 billion estimate. Net income reached $379 million, or $4.74 per diluted share. LPL Financial Q2 earnings and revenues beat estimates

Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $5.84, ahead of the $5.39 consensus, while revenue climbed 35.2% to $5.19 billion versus the $5.04 billion estimate. Net income reached $379 million, or $4.74 per diluted share. Positive Sentiment: Asset growth and recruiting momentum remained strong. Total client assets rose 34% year over year to $2.6 trillion, advisory assets increased 46% to $1.5 trillion, and organic net new assets totaled $23 billion. Recruited assets grew 35% to $25 billion, while management described the recruiting pipeline as a record and reported 97% asset retention. Why LPL Financial stock is up today

Total client assets rose 34% year over year to $2.6 trillion, advisory assets increased 46% to $1.5 trillion, and organic net new assets totaled $23 billion. Recruited assets grew 35% to $25 billion, while management described the recruiting pipeline as a record and reported 97% asset retention. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and analyst support improved. LPL resumed repurchases, buying back $309 million of stock in Q2 and planning approximately $300 million in Q3; its board also increased authorization by $2.5 billion. JPMorgan raised its target to $428 and KBW increased its target to $390, with both firms maintaining bullish ratings.

LPL resumed repurchases, buying back $309 million of stock in Q2 and planning approximately $300 million in Q3; its board also increased authorization by $2.5 billion. JPMorgan raised its target to $428 and KBW increased its target to $390, with both firms maintaining bullish ratings. Positive Sentiment: Commonwealth integration expectations improved. The Q4 2026 onboarding remains on track, expected asset retention is approximately 90%, and estimated run-rate EBITDA contribution increased from $410 million to $435 million. LPL shares and Commonwealth update

The Q4 2026 onboarding remains on track, expected asset retention is approximately 90%, and estimated run-rate EBITDA contribution increased from $410 million to $435 million. Neutral Sentiment: LPL declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14.

LPL declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. Negative Sentiment: Higher operating expenses remain a partial offset: core G&A increased 22% year over year to $519 million. In addition, reported data showed 18 insider sales and no insider purchases during the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $408.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $464.00 to $383.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $406.62.

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LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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