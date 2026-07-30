Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 115,886 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 144.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,369 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $57,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock worth $63,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Elevance Health by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Elevance Health by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Elevance Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates. The firm increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $27.06 from $26.79, FY2027 to $28.83 from $28.51, and FY2028 to $32.49 from $31.77. It also raised estimates for Q2 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028 and Q2 2028, indicating improving expectations for Elevance Health’s longer-term profitability.

The firm increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $27.06 from $26.79, FY2027 to $28.83 from $28.51, and FY2028 to $32.49 from $31.77. It also raised estimates for Q2 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028 and Q2 2028, indicating improving expectations for Elevance Health’s longer-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying provided a vote of confidence. A report highlighted purchases of Elevance Health shares by the company’s CEO and chairman, a potentially supportive signal because insider buying can suggest management views the stock as undervalued. Elevance Health Pick of the Week at Smart Insider Following CEO, Chairman Share Purchases

A report highlighted purchases of Elevance Health shares by the company’s CEO and chairman, a potentially supportive signal because insider buying can suggest management views the stock as undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison offers limited direct impact. A head-to-head survey compared Elevance Health with Aeon Global Health, but the article does not indicate a material change to ELV’s earnings outlook or valuation. Head to Head Survey: Elevance Health and Aeon Global Health

A head-to-head survey compared Elevance Health with Aeon Global Health, but the article does not indicate a material change to ELV’s earnings outlook or valuation. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains cautious. A Seeking Alpha analysis said Elevance Health has upside potential but is “not yet a buy,” which may limit buying interest. Investors may also be focused on near-term earnings pressure: the latest quarterly EPS of $7.45 exceeded estimates but declined from $8.84 in the prior-year period. Elevance Health Has Upside, But Not Yet A Buy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $331.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $364.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $376.21 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $436.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company's 50 day moving average price is $397.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.21 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $49.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Elevance Health's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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