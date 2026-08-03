Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 16,288 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $8,053,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 30.7% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 16,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 273.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 233.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 832,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 583,231 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 573.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,218,000 after purchasing an additional 506,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore upped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity Residential to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.57 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Equity Residential's payout ratio is presently 122.17%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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