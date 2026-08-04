Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 19,174 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,104 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $7,608,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $3,215,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 59.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 42.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company's stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE EL opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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