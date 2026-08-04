Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 19,506 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,546 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 61,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.6%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $137.46. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.55.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kimberly-Clark from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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