Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 20,797 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,953 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of Columbia Sportswear worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 255.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Trending Headlines about Columbia Sportswear

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbia Sportswear this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $281,992.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 132,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,949.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $276,542.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,638.42. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $59.38 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46. Columbia Sportswear Company has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $614.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $606.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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