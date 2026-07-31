Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 273,543 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,888 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of Bank OZK worth $42,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 766 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company's stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.95%.The firm's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 29th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OZK. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank OZK from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank OZK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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