Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 28,015 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,792 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Veralto worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $261,340,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veralto by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,150,388 shares of the company's stock worth $543,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,304 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Veralto by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,798,310 shares of the company's stock worth $179,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,211 shares of the company's stock worth $226,615,000 after acquiring an additional 997,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,681,786 shares of the company's stock worth $148,704,000 after acquiring an additional 900,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $111.00 price objective on Veralto in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.90.

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Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $720,487.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,597,109.20. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $94.34 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Veralto had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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