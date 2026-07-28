Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 75,604 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,787 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 75,604 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 1.05% of Allison Transmission worth $101,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 254,624 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 74,151 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $5,927,000. Family Manage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Allison Transmission by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ALSN opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $137.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.17.

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Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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