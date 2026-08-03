Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 79,664 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,907 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,664 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Amdocs worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 41,757 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 429.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.67.

View Our Latest Report on DOX

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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