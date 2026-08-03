Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,147 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 72,065 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Equifax worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 310.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,184,569 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $753,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,120 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Equifax by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $222.00 to $194.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $179.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Equifax from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $173.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.74 and a 12 month high of $271.84.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Equifax had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equifax's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $6,506,098.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,890 shares in the company, valued at $46,808,582.40. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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