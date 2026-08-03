Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,328 shares of the company's stock after selling 925,804 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Gen Digital worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gen Digital by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company's stock.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEN opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.21. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 19.46%.Gen Digital's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $81,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,198.14. This trade represents a 10.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,832,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,974,900.72. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Gen Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gen Digital

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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