Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Edison International $EIX

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 66,420 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Edison International worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Key Edison International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Edison International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted core EPS was $1.54 , up from $0.97 a year earlier and above the approximately $1.02–$1.18 consensus range. Net income reached $534 million, while management reaffirmed full-year 2026 core EPS guidance of $5.90–$6.20 . Edison International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter adjusted core EPS was , up from $0.97 a year earlier and above the approximately $1.02–$1.18 consensus range. Net income reached $534 million, while management reaffirmed full-year 2026 core EPS guidance of . Positive Sentiment: Southern California Edison outlined plans to install approximately 450 miles of covered conductor , supporting wildfire mitigation efforts and potentially reducing future operational risk. Edison reaffirms 2026 core EPS guidance

Southern California Edison outlined plans to install approximately , supporting wildfire mitigation efforts and potentially reducing future operational risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets remain mixed, with a reported median target of $77.50. Institutional positioning was also divided in the latest quarter, with 539 investors adding shares and 390 reducing holdings.

Analyst price targets remain mixed, with a reported median target of $77.50. Institutional positioning was also divided in the latest quarter, with 539 investors adding shares and 390 reducing holdings. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue fell 4.1% year over year to $4.36 billion , below the roughly $4.82 billion analyst expectation. The revenue shortfall overshadowed the EPS beat and raised concerns about the quality and durability of earnings growth. Edison International Q2 earnings surpass estimates, revenues miss

Quarterly revenue fell 4.1% year over year to , below the roughly $4.82 billion analyst expectation. The revenue shortfall overshadowed the EPS beat and raised concerns about the quality and durability of earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Wildfire litigation remains the largest valuation overhang. Southern California Edison has reported roughly 2,000 Eaton Fire lawsuits involving about 30,000 plaintiffs, while Edison has said it cannot yet reasonably estimate potential losses. Edison International slides as earnings miss adds to wildfire overhang

Wildfire litigation remains the largest valuation overhang. Southern California Edison has reported roughly 2,000 Eaton Fire lawsuits involving about 30,000 plaintiffs, while Edison has said it cannot yet reasonably estimate potential losses. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst moved to a less bullish stance, adding to pressure on the stock after the earnings release. Edison International analyst downgrade

Edison International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $73.30 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.36. Edison International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

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