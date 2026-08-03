Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,068 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Expand Energy worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Expand Energy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Expand Energy by 379.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $84.99 and a one year high of $126.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 20.46%.The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Key Stories Impacting Expand Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Expand Energy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXE

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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