Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report) by 250.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,266 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 132,385 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in GoDaddy by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company's stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $165.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 660.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 542 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $48,704.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,750.70. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $355,665.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,815,228.08. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 16,751 shares of company stock worth $1,480,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of GoDaddy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.93.

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More GoDaddy News

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Positive Sentiment: GoDaddy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share, above the roughly $1.69–$1.72 consensus range, while revenue rose 6.6% year over year to approximately $1.30 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. GoDaddy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

GoDaddy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share, above the roughly $1.69–$1.72 consensus range, while revenue rose 6.6% year over year to approximately $1.30 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth was supported by rising average revenue per user, strength across both business segments and accelerating adoption of Airo, GoDaddy’s AI-powered product suite. Airo’s annualized recurring revenue reportedly increased fivefold to $50 million, helping drive record margins and free cash flow. GoDaddy Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Growth was supported by rising average revenue per user, strength across both business segments and accelerating adoption of Airo, GoDaddy’s AI-powered product suite. Airo’s annualized recurring revenue reportedly increased fivefold to $50 million, helping drive record margins and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion full-year free-cash-flow target. Full-year revenue guidance remains $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion. GoDaddy Forecasts Q3 Revenue and Reaffirms Free Cash Flow

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion full-year free-cash-flow target. Full-year revenue guidance remains $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating with a $90 target, while Benchmark maintained Buy despite reducing its target to $140. Raymond James cut GoDaddy from Strong Buy to Outperform and set a $100 target, citing limited visibility. Raymond James Analyst Action

Analyst views remain mixed. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating with a $90 target, while Benchmark maintained Buy despite reducing its target to $140. Raymond James cut GoDaddy from Strong Buy to Outperform and set a $100 target, citing limited visibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors viewed the quarterly outlook as underwhelming relative to expectations, with several reports describing the guidance as weak despite the earnings beat. Concerns also persist that AI could pressure GoDaddy’s traditional website and domain businesses and weigh on future margins. GoDaddy Goes Down After Q2 Results and Outlook

Investors viewed the quarterly outlook as underwhelming relative to expectations, with several reports describing the guidance as weak despite the earnings beat. Concerns also persist that AI could pressure GoDaddy’s traditional website and domain businesses and weigh on future margins. Negative Sentiment: Bearish trading activity intensified, with put-option volume reaching 11,680 contracts—nearly five times the typical daily level. Separate law-firm investigations into potential securities-law violations added another source of investor uncertainty.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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