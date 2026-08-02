Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 618,683 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in UBS Group were worth $24,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,932,192 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,676,302,000 after purchasing an additional 629,310 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,512,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,105,725 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,423,207,000 after buying an additional 1,758,287 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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