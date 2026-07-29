Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in ASML were worth $79,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,582.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,761.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,532.11. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,999.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Argus set a $2,100.00 price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

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Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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