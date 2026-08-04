Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG - Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,268 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Hotels Group worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,306,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,758,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 355,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,044,000 after acquiring an additional 176,502 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,261,000 after acquiring an additional 145,360 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 281,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 108,935 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $163.62 and its 200-day moving average is $148.62. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $114.40 and a one year high of $175.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.50.

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Intercontinental Hotels Group Profile

Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) is a multinational hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company operates across full-service luxury and upscale segments as well as midscale and extended-stay categories, providing lodging, food and beverage, meeting and event services, and related guest amenities. IHG's business model emphasizes brand franchising and management agreements, while retaining ownership or direct investments in a smaller portion of its global property portfolio.

IHG's brand portfolio spans global and regional names designed to serve different traveler needs and market segments.

Further Reading

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