Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,024 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 149.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,040,000 after purchasing an additional 367,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 195,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 646.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company's stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,516 shares of the company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $125.15. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $779.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.88.

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Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 33,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,667,600. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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