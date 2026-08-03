Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $15.65 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,391 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 76,031 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 342,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 150,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 150,825 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,664,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $90,859,000 after buying an additional 136,268 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,362,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 369,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,581.40. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial's payout ratio is 75.91%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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