Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $15.75 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,584 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Ventas were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Ventas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts: Sign Up

Ventas Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $93.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 385.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ventas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ventas wasn't on the list.

While Ventas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here