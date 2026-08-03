Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $16.86 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.93.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.3%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $166.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,189 shares of company stock worth $765,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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