Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $18.16 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,156 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 78,981 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 149,672 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 524,037 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,093 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,486,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,564,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,842 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company's stock.

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Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $78.86 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.02). Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 1.74%.The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Omnicom Group's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is 275.86%.

Omnicom Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target for Omnicom Group to $93 from $91 and maintained an “overweight” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Wells Fargo price-target update

Wells Fargo raised its price target for to $93 from $91 and maintained an “overweight” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its target to $100 from $105 but retained a “buy” rating. The reduced target still implies substantial upside and suggests analysts view the recent weakness as an opportunity rather than a fundamental break in the investment case. Citigroup price-target update

Citigroup lowered its target to $100 from $105 but retained a “buy” rating. The reduced target still implies substantial upside and suggests analysts view the recent weakness as an opportunity rather than a fundamental break in the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Omnicom’s data and analytics investments, integrated media capabilities and merger-related cost synergies as potential drivers of longer-term revenue growth and profitability. Omnicom data and analytics outlook

Analysts highlighted Omnicom’s data and analytics investments, integrated media capabilities and merger-related cost synergies as potential drivers of longer-term revenue growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Omnicom’s latest quarter produced $6.56 billion in revenue, above the $6.44 billion consensus and up 63.4% year over year, while EPS of $2.65 narrowly missed the $2.67 estimate. The mixed result helps explain why strong sales growth has not translated into a clear stock catalyst. Omnicom Q2 earnings call highlights

Omnicom’s latest quarter produced $6.56 billion in revenue, above the $6.44 billion consensus and up 63.4% year over year, while EPS of $2.65 narrowly missed the $2.67 estimate. The mixed result helps explain why strong sales growth has not translated into a clear stock catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: International revenue remains an important factor in Wall Street’s forecasts, making foreign-market performance and currency or regional risks relevant to the stock’s outlook. Omnicom international revenue analysis

International revenue remains an important factor in Wall Street’s forecasts, making foreign-market performance and currency or regional risks relevant to the stock’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about higher debt, integration expenses and margin pressure following the merger. Analysts have also trimmed estimates, creating uncertainty over how quickly anticipated synergies will improve earnings. Omnicom valuation analysis

Investors remain concerned about higher debt, integration expenses and margin pressure following the merger. Analysts have also trimmed estimates, creating uncertainty over how quickly anticipated synergies will improve earnings. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues that OMC’s valuation and recent multiyear gains leave the shares vulnerable to profit-taking if organic growth or post-merger execution disappoints. Omnicom valuation commentary

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Citigroup cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading

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