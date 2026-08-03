Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $18.68 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,280 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 49,654 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company's stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus set a $120.00 target price on Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Stock Down 0.1%

RIO stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. Rio Tinto PLC has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Rio Tinto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.11 per share. This represents a yield of 438.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Key Stories Impacting Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rio Tinto, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rio Tinto wasn't on the list.

While Rio Tinto currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here