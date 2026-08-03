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Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $18.68 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Rio Tinto logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quantinno Capital Management increased its Rio Tinto stake by 33% in the first quarter, adding 49,654 shares to hold 200,280 shares valued at approximately $18.68 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with Morgan Stanley and RBC downgrading the stock while DZ Bank upgraded it; overall, Rio Tinto has a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $105.50.
  • Rio Tinto shares opened at $96.71, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company declared a $2.11-per-share dividend payable September 24 to shareholders of record August 14.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,280 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 49,654 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus set a $120.00 target price on Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Stock Down 0.1%

RIO stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. Rio Tinto PLC has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Rio Tinto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.11 per share. This represents a yield of 438.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Key Stories Impacting Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Berenberg upgraded Rio Tinto to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $113 from $107, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Berenberg Upgrades Rio Tinto to Buy From Hold, Raises Price Target to $113 From $107
  • Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also upgraded Rio Tinto to Buy, citing progress in the company’s simplification strategy. The second bullish rating from a major bank may improve sentiment toward the shares. The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Rio Tinto to Buy
  • Positive Sentiment: Rio Tinto reported strong first-half 2026 results, including $31.0 billion in sales and $6.7 billion in net income. Separate analysis highlighted a 75% increase in free cash flow to $3.8 billion, 43% growth in underlying earnings to $6.9 billion and a $3.4 billion dividend payout. Rio Tinto posts highest H1 earnings in four years on higher commodity prices, production
  • Positive Sentiment: The company declared a dividend of $2.11 per share, payable September 24 to shareholders of record August 14. The payout supports Rio Tinto’s income appeal, though investors should account for the approaching ex-dividend date.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Rio Tinto’s valuation remains a focus after its strong share-price performance. Analysts described the stock as trading at roughly 11 times forward earnings, below the mining-sector average, while noting that its year-to-date and one-year returns have already been substantial. Where Does Rio Tinto Group Valuation Sit After Half Year 2026 Earnings?
  • Negative Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast to $8.34 from $8.45 and its FY2027 forecast to $8.27 from $8.37. Although the estimates remain near consensus, the reductions could limit near-term enthusiasm. Erste Group lowers Rio Tinto earnings estimates

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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