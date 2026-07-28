Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $269.02 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,097 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 173,574 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Visa were worth $269,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $399.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of V opened at $362.37 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $338.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $365.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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