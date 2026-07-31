Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $34.72 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,919 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 332,006 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $34,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,256. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

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