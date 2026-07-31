Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $38.71 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW - Free Report) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,104 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,034,694 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.64% of Highwoods Properties worth $38,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,489 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 292.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.15 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.460-3.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Highwoods Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.10%.

Highwoods Properties declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

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